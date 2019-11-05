Long Island City and Forest Hills had the priciest home sales in Queens last quarter: Report

BY SAMANTHA WANDERER

Long Island City and Forest Hills neighborhoods were home to the most expensive closing prices in Queens during the third quarter, according to a new report by PropertyClub.

The report listed the top twenty residential sales in each borough (Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan), which showed that Manhattan’s residential spaces are still the priciest by far. In Queens, Long Island City had the home with the highest closing price, but Forest Hills’s residences made it on the list five times, more than any other neighborhood. The five Forest Hills residences sold for a combined total of $11.2 million.

Long Island City’s 42-62 Hunter St. two-family residence sold for $2,990,000, putting it at the top spot for closing sales in Queens. The Hunters Point Market area, where 42-62 Hunter St. is located, has also caught the eye of investors. Near 42-62 Hunter St., the newly-built JACX development is the site of Long Island City’s newly-built office towers.

Whitestone saw the second highest home sale in the third quarter: 16 Point Cres., priced at $2.85 million. The five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom home was the only notable residential sale that closed during this quarter in the upscale neighborhood.

Astoria and Forest Hills took the third and fourth spots on the top-twenty lists, with both 32-19 Broadway and 74 Ascan Ave. closing at $2,500,000 in July.

For the full report, visit propertyclub.nyc.