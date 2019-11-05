Queens councilman distributes thousands of dollars worth of coupons for healthy food in Corona

Councilman Francisco Moya joined officials from Urban Health Plan to distribute thousands of dollars worth of coupons during a farmers market on Nov. 1 at the Plaza Del Sol Family Health Center in Corona.

“It’s vitally important to the health and well-being of our community members, especially children, that they have access to fresh fruits and vegetables,” Moya said. “I’m thrilled to work with Urban Health Plan and Plaza Del Sol on this effort to make healthy produce more affordable and accessible to our neighborhood.”

Moya gave out the coupons with Plaza Del Sol Director Sheila Francis, Urban Health Plan’s Director of Nutrition Elvira Rella, and Assistant VP of Queens’ Network and Executive Initiates at Urban Health Plan Helen Arteaga.

The coupons were given in the form of Health Bucks, which are $2 coupons that can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at local farmers markets.

It’s also important to note that anyone who receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, or food stamps, can receive an extra $2 in Health Bucks for every $5 spent at New York City farmers markets by using their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

“We are grateful to Council Member Moya for making fresh fruits and vegetables available to Corona’s residents through his generous donation of Health Bucks,” Arteaga said. “Good nutrition is key to a healthy lifestyle and the Health Bucks will make it possible for residents to maintain that healthy lifestyle.”

Moya allocated $5,000 to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene in Fiscal Year 2020 to support the coupon program, which made the Health Bucks distribution possible.

The Corona Greenmarket farmers market is open on Fridays from June 21 through Nov. 22 in Corona Plaza.