Senior man dies after being hit by a bus while crossing a Middle Village street: NYPD

A senior man died of his injuries on Wednesday morning after he was hit by a school bus while crossing the street in Middle Village.

According to authorities, at 8:37 a.m. on Nov. 6, police responded to a 911 call regarding a pedestrian struck at the intersection of 67th Drive and 73rd Place. Upon their arrival, officers from the 104th Precinct were informed that a senior man was trying to cross the street with his wife when the man was struck by a bus.

EMS rushed to the location and declared the man, whose identity is being withheld at this time, dead at the scene. Reports indicate that the victim was hit by a school bus, however the NYPD could not confirm this detail.

The driver remained at the scene following the incident. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.