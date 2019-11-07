Richmond Hill-based nonprofit appoints new chief strategy officer to their team

Outreach, the Richmond Hill-based nonprofit providers of life-saving drug and alcohol treatment services, has added to its leadership team.

Christal Montague, MSW, LMHC, CASAC, CARC has been named Chief Strategy Officer. In this newly created role, Montague will work collaboratively to articulate and implement a strategic vision for the agency focused on effective growth for the future, while overseeing Outreach’s human resources and development departments, as well as the Outreach Training Institute.

“Outreach’s stellar reputation as a behavioral health treatment and training provider is long standing,” Montague said. “With the behavioral and primary health care systems moving rapidly toward a model of integrated care, it is exciting to steer the organization’s strategic vision of growth in this new direction, while sustaining our commitment to serve special populations such as adolescents, women, justice-involved individuals, families, veterans, and multilingual communities and supporting and enhancing Outreach’s best resource, our staff and leadership. I am honored to join the team.”

Most recently the chief program officer at VIP Community Services in the Bronx, Montague’s career spans 23 years in the nonprofit sector and includes policy and leadership development roles on several state and national membership organizations. A proven and accomplished leader, she has a substantial track record working with underserved populations, and her career includes serving on several boards of trustees, both locally and nationally.

Montague’s extensive involvement in the nonprofit sector includes broad knowledge of New York State’s OASAS’s substance use and OMH’s mental health treatment systems, as well as established relationships with providers such as DHS housing and shelter services, AIDS Institute/Ryan White HIV/AIDS services, criminal justice systems, HRSA federally qualified health centers and foundations.

“Christal is a great mix of leadership, human service expertise, technical breadth, and passion. She is an outstanding addition to the executive staff at Outreach,” Outreach CEO Debra Pantin said. “Christal also has great business insights and the remarkable ability to see what’s going on in the industry, to sense opportunities, and to understand how to execute against those opportunities in collaborative ways.”

Outreach has been providing services to help people rebuild their lives since 1980. Thousands of teens and adults have drastically changed their lives with the help Outreach provides.

If you or someone you know needs help with a drug or alcohol problem, call Outreach, with locations in Queens, Brooklyn and Long Island, at 718-847-9233, or visit https www.opiny.org.