New York Mets announce ‘MetsGiving’ initiatives to give back to the community this holiday season

As the holiday season approaches, the New York Mets announced the return of their MetsGiving initiative, which encompasses a series of programs in November and December that focuses on helping the community during the season.

The events, including food and coat drives, a turkey giveaway, and a holiday party for kids that will feature Mets players, front-office staff, corporate partners and fans all working together to give back and help those underserved in the community.

The Mets will hold their sixth annual turkey giveaway on Thursday, Nov. 21. Mets players and employees will fan out across the five boroughs and distribute more than 2,000 turkeys to families in need with the New York Common Pantry. In Queens, the Mets will distribute the turkeys at The Child Center of New York in Forest Hills.

The Mets will also continue their tradition of providing complete Thanksgiving meals to 25 families in those neighborhoods closest to Citi Field including Corona and East Elmhurst. Mets players and employees will donate the food and personally deliver the packages to the families’ homes in conjunction with NYPD Community Affairs. Each family will also receive ticket vouchers redeemable to select games during the 2020 season.

The Mets will hold their annual Kids Holiday Party on Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the Foxwoods Club at Citi Field beginning at 11 a.m. More than 100 students from local elementary schools will come to Citi Field to play games, enjoy lunch and perform holiday songs. The children will receive a special visit from Santa and his elves who will be delivering gifts.

And finally, the Mets are teaming up with New York Cares for the 14th annual “Warm-Up” Holiday Coat Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Mets personnel and New York Cares volunteers will collect donations of new or gently used coats to keep those in need warm during the cold winter months. Each fan that donates will receive a voucher redeemable for two tickets to select Mets home games in 2020.

The donations will be accepted at the Mets Team Store at Citi Field between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Further details can be found at www.mlb.com/mets/community/coat-drive.