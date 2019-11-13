Join the Bayside community at the sixth annual Children’s Holiday Parade on Bell Boulevard

As the holiday season approaches, Bayside is gearing up for its long-awaited yearly tradition.

On Sunday, Dec. 1 from 3:30 to 5 p.m., the sixth annual Children’s Holiday Parade & Lighting Ceremony returns to Bell Boulevard. Councilman Paul Vallone along with the Bayside Village BID invites attendees to participate in a festive march down the boulevard, holiday-themed performances, hot chocolate and a tree and menorah lighting.

The parade and celebration will start on 36th Avenue near the Redeemer Lutheran Church and will culminate on 41st Avenue near the Bayside LIRR station. The BID welcomes all community groups, schools, sports programs and local organizations to march in the parade.

Other family-friendly activities include holiday caroling, marching bands, holiday treats and costumed characters available for fun photo ops. Kids can also meet Santa, who will arrive atop an FDNY fire truck.

Attendees can also enter a raffle to win a free Christmas tree from Garden World or a decorated wreath from Bayside Florist. The winner must be present to accept the prize.

Following the parade and performances, head to participating local restaurants to see their available food and drink specials.

For more information or for those interested in marching, contact Ahmed Nazaar at 718-619-8611 or anazaar@council.nyc.gov or the Bayside Village BID at 718-423-2434 or info@baysidevillagebid.com. Information is also available at baysidevillagebid.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Eventbrite.