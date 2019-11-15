Veterans visit PS/IS 49 in Middle Village to share their stories of service to the country

To commemorate Veterans Day, Spectrum organized a special event at PS/IS 49 in Middle Village as part of the History Channel’s Take a Veteran to School Day on Nov. 14.

The outreach initiative connected veterans with fourth grade students there to hear their stories of service and learn more about Veterans Day.

State Senator Joseph Addbbo, a member of the Senate Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs Committee, joined the activities with the local veterans during a question-and-answer session.

“I am proud to part of the History Channel’s Take a Vet to School Day initiative,” Addabbo said. “It gives the students a chance to speak directly with a veteran and learn about what it takes to be in the military, the different roles someone can have while serving the country, and to hear some incredible stories.”

Spectrum is part of Charter Communications, a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States.

“With more than 10,000 veterans working at Charter, we are proud to partner with History to celebrate Take a Veteran to School Day in New York City,” said Adam Falk, senior vice president of State Government Affairs at Spectrum.”By sharing their remarkable stories of service to today’s students, we ensure tomorrow’s leaders understand and appreciate their devotion to our nation.”