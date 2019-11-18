Flushing assemblyman hosts annual turkey giveaway for District 40 residents

As Thanksgiving draws closer, a Queens assemblyman wants borough residents to have a warm turkey at the center of their tables this year.

On Friday, Assemblyman Ron Kim announced the return of his annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway for Flushing residents. Kim will once again partner with the New York East Chapter of the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA NY East Chapter) and Flushing Town Hall to distribute a total of 275 turkeys on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

The giveaway is open to residents in Assembly District 40 who live in Flushing and surrounding areas. In addition to Flushing, Kim’s district includes Murray Hill, College Point and Whitestone.

Those interested in participating can pick up a voucher ticket at Kim’s office at 136-20 38th Ave. Families may also reserve a turkey by calling the assemblyman’s office at 718-939-0195 and leaving their name and contact information from Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Once residents have reserved a spot, they must then pick up a voucher at Kim’s office on any weekday before Nov. 26 during regular business hours.

Individuals and families can present their vouchers at Garden of Flushing Town Hall at 137-35 Northern Blvd. on Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. The giveaway is limited to one turkey per family.

“I offer my sincere thanks to the AREAA NY East Chapter and Flushing Town Hall for working with my office to host the 2019 Turkey Giveaway in Flushing,” Kim said. “Thanksgiving represents a time when we join together in mutual celebration and gratitude for all that we have. However, we know that for far too many families even a Thanksgiving turkey can become difficult to obtain. We encourage all Flushing residents and other local members of our community to come to my office and pick up your turkey voucher.”