Queens Council for the Arts to host Creative Conversations event in Maspeth

Queens Council for the Arts (QCA) will hold a meeting of its creative conversations series from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, in Maspeth.

Creative Conversations is a monthly dinner program for artists to network, learn to advocate for their community and hear about upcoming QCA events.

The program is designed for artists not just to share their work, but also their community perspectives with a larger audience.

The forum at Maspeth Welding Arts — located at 59-30 54th St. — is open to the general public. Artists will have the opportunity to present their work to peers and share strategies about how to reach a larger audience. It features interviews with artists that are recorded and then publicized on online radio show Clocktower Radio as well as QCA’s SoundCloud page.

Its partners include: The SUNY Queens Educational Opportunity Center in Jamaica, Queens; the New York Tibetan Service Center in Jackson Heights; and the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning.

To RSVP, visit its website.