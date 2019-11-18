Resorts World Casino launches its ‘Good Neighbor Network’ to assist community organization across Queens

Resorts World Casino New York City, which just celebrated its eighth anniversary, announced the Good Neighbor Network, a community partnership initiative to inspire, empower and advocate for social and economic good in Queens and throughout New York state.

The launch coincides with Resorts World Casino New York City’s “Countdown to $3 Billion” to mark the milestone of the casino’s payment of $3 billion in state taxes for schools. Resorts World is New York’s largest taxpayer and has already paid $2.88 billion in taxes since 2011 to support New York state public schools.

“In my eight years here, I am most proud of the measurable impact Resorts Casino New York City has had on the Queens community and throughout New York state,” Resorts World Casino New York City’s President Scott Molina said. “We are fortunate to partner with organizations that are dedicated to bettering the lives of others and we are honored to play a small role in supporting their admirable work.”

The Good Neighbor Network will leverage Resorts World’s scale to assist community groups in amplifying their work, help them to achieve fundraising goals and connect organizations with members of the community, including volunteers, supporters and those in need. These organizations include Queens Council on the Arts, Greater Jamaica Development Corporation, the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Queens and the Queens Botanical Gardens.

The initiative will also highlight the Resorts World Red Wall Art Gallery, which was created in 2012 to showcase work by aspiring and local artists, photographers and textile makers, in conjunction with community arts organizations.

“When Resorts World Casino New York City was in development, it made a promise to be a good neighbor to the Queens community and it has already kept that promise,” Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Thomas Grech said. “Our borough, our local business community, and the surrounding region have benefited greatly by RWNY’s commitment, and we look forward to continuing our work together in pursuit of growth and prosperity on behalf of the most diverse community in the country.”

Since opening in Ozone Park in 2011, with its location near JFK Airport, and as New York City’s only casino, RWNY has delivered more revenue for the state than initially forecast and fostered significant economic development throughout the borough. The casino currently supports more than 1,000 good-paying careers and more than half of its current workforce lives in Queens.

Resorts World is also investing $400 million more into the property, which includes the construction of a 10-story, 400-room, four-star hotel with five-star suites, scheduled to open next summer with additional gaming space, new dining outlets, conference space and retail opportunities. This development will bring the total investment at RWNY to more than $1.1 billion after parent company Genting spent more than $700 million to retrofit the existing Aqueduct grandstand to become a leading entertainment destination estimated to generate $200 million in economic activity for New York City and provide additional revenue for New York state’s Lottery Education Fund.

“This ambitious development illustrates Resorts World Casino New York City’s long-term commitment to, and belief in, Queens,” Queens Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Seth Bornstein said. “Resorts World has proven to be an economic driver, a community builder, and an all-around good neighbor.”

To learn more about the Good Neighbor Network, visit https://www.rwnewyork.com/gnn/.