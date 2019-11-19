Man steals phone from woman’s bag and takes off running through Flushing: NYPD

Cops are looking for the crook who stole a woman’s cell phone in Flushing earlier this month.

According to police, a 48-year-old woman was standing outside of a T-Mobile store — located at 136-16 Roosevelt Ave. — at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 1, when an unknown man approached her and swiped her cellphone from her bag.

The suspect then fled the scene southbound on Main Street. The victim tried to follow the suspect, but lost sight of him on 40th Road.

Police released a photo of the suspect on Nov. 18.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.