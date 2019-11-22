Off-duty NYPD employee arrested following domestic dispute in his Queens home

An off-duty NYPD employee was arrested in his Queens home after an alleged domestic incident early Friday morning.

Officers from the 113th Precinct arrested 53-year-old Hardy Williams, who works as a NYPD Police Communications Technician, at 1:33 a.m. on Nov. 22.

Police say that prior to his arrest, Williams was involved in a physical dispute with his wife that also led to property being damaged in the home. A spokesperson for the NYPD could not confirm if his wife was injured during the dispute, but did confirm that neither Williams or his wife went to a hospital for treatment.

Williams faces charges of assault, criminal mischief and harassment.

The investigation is ongoing.

