Queens senator to host private college and university information session

State Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr. is collaborating with the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities in New York (CICU) to bring a College Information Session to his district. CICU represents the state’s more than 100 private and not-for-profit colleges and universities.

On Monday, Dec. 2, financial aid administrators from CICU member campuses will be at the Metropolitan Expeditionary Learning School (MELS), located at 91-30 Metropolitan Avenue from 6 to 8 p.m. to inform prospective college students about the more than 100 private colleges and universities in New York, and how to apply to these institutions, as well as available financial aid options for these schools.

“Providing students and other members of the community who are interested in continuing their education with information on a wide variety of colleges and universities is vital to ensuring that these individuals have what they need to make a decision on which school can give them the best resources to succeed in life,” Addabbo said. “Since these are private colleges and institutions, it was my main goal when setting up this event to ensure that financial aid advisers will be on hand to give prospective students information on how they can cut down the cost of tuition at these schools. I would like to thank CICU for participating and spreading the word about their schools to students within my district, as well as MELS for once again opening their doors to an important community event. I hope to see plenty of students at the Information System on Dec. 2.”

Celso Alvarez, the associate vice president of enrollment at Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, and representatives from St. Francis College and other CICU member schools will attend the session to share admissions and financial aid information

“We know that navigating the college admission and financial aid process can be daunting, so we are excited that Senator Addabbo has arranged this event to help his constituents get the information they need to make an informed college decision,” CICU President Mary Beth Labate said. “New York’s private, not-for profit colleges and universities provide students with generous financial aid and I hope that all students will keep their options open so they can find the best college or university that meets their needs.”

Those interested in attending should bring any questions they have to the panel regarding the college admissions process and financial aid opportunities. Participants will receive a free copy of Your College Search, which is CICU’s informational magazine about the private, not-for-profit colleges and universities across New York, as well as informational packets for the schools in attendance.

School administrators as that participants enter MELS through the yellow doors in the back of the school building to get to the auditorium for the even. Addabbo will also host another free college information session with CUNY to provide prospective students with admissions and financial aid information for their schools in 2020.

For more information about the event, contact Addabo’s district office at 718-738-1111.