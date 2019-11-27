Asian American Federation to host a holiday giveaway on Flushing’s Union Street

Next month, get to know what Flushing small businesses have to offer at a holiday giveaway on Union Street.

The Asian American Federation (AAF) partnered with the Union Street Small Business Association (USSBA) and Councilman Peter Koo to announce a day of sweepstakes, prizes and free promotional items. The event, which is supported by the NYC Economic Development Corporation takes place on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of 37-17 Union St.

To participate in the event, patrons must pick up a stamp card at participating stores from Dec. 2 to Dec. 7 and get stamps from at least 15 of the stores. Participants do not have to purchase anything to get a stamp. Patrons can drop off cards to 37-17 Union St. to enter themselves in the raffle.

“AAF’s Union Street’s Holiday Giveaway plans to leverage the fun and fervor of the holiday season to revitalize the small businesses in the Union Street corridor. We want consumers to shop local and see for themselves all the exciting goods and services that are on offer from the merchants they pass by every day,” said JoAnn Yoo, executive director at AAF.

Sweepstake prizes include Korean and Japanese skincare sets, a pearl necklace, 24-carat gold figures, Apple AirPods 2, ginseng supplements and gift cards up to $100 in value. All prizes are valued at over $100,000 altogether.

Kids will also get the opportunity to snap a holiday photo with Santa Claus.

“Union Street’s Holiday giveaway event looks to share one of Flushing’s best-kept secrets with the community. Thank you to [the] Asian American Federation for organizing another great promotional opportunity that will attract new customers and benefit our businesses,” said Koo.

The following is a complete list of participating Union Street businesses: