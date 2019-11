A fire that broke out in a Ridgewood home on Tuesday night left five people injured.

FDNY responded to a call regarding a fire at 363 Onderdonk Ave. at 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 26. The fire was contained to the second floor of the three-story building.

The fire was brought under control at 10:34 p.m., according to FDNY. Five people suffered minor injuries, with one person transported to Wyckoff Hospital for evaluation.

FDNY is investigating the cause of the fire.

Video by Steve Garza