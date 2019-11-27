Detectives investigating ‘suspicious’ death of Queens man in Astoria

Police are investigating the death of a Queens man whose body was found in the rear of a building Wednesday morning.

A bypasser found the 58-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive in the rear of a location on Steinway Street between 23rd Road and 23rd Avenue in Astoria at around 9:04 a.m. on Nov. 27 and called 911.

A source familiar with the investigation said the case appeared suspicious, as the victim was found with various about his body. The nature of those wounds was not immediately disclosed.

Officers from the 114th Precinct responded to the scene along with EMS units, which pronounced the man dead. His body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Police have withheld the victim’s identity, pending family notification.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, law enforcement sources said.