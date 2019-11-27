Santa Claus is coming to Ridgewood’s Evil Twin Brewing this weekend

Evil Twin Brewing, a Ridgewood brewery that opened its doors back in October, is gearing up to celebrate the Christmas season on Sunday, Dec. 1.

They invite family, friends, and the community to visit their glass paneled Greenhouse Taproom, located at 1616 George Street, as they celebrate the release of their special collection of collaboration beers, 12 Beers of Christmas.

They’re also welcoming a special guest: Santa Claus.

“We are very family-friendly and get a lot of families over the weekend so we thought it would be fun to have a Santa for kids on the first day that these pre-sold beers are available for pickup!” a spokesperson for Evil Twin told QNS.

Kids will be able to take photos with Santa from 12 to 2 p.m. and eat some candy canes, while their parents enjoy the beers on tap.

Evil Twin has unveiled the special collaboration beers one at a time since Nov. 19, but all of them will be available by Dec. 1.

For more information, visit www.eviltwin.nyc/12-beers-of-christmas.