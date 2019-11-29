Here are 10 things to do in Queens this weekend!

BY SAMANTHA WANDERER

Friday, Nov. 29

Creek Cave Live

Experience the best of the Creek with this showcase full of the best stand up comics living in New York City.

8 p.m. at The Creek and the Cave [10-93 Jackson Ave., Long Island City. www.Creeklic.com]. $5.

Forest Park Forest Restoration

The Stewardship Team will lead volunteers in removing invasive plants from Forest Park.

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at George Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park [Woodhaven Boulevard and Forest Park Drive, www.Nycgov.org]. Free.

Saturday, Nov. 30

QED Holiday Bazaar

Shop small with locally made jewelry, greeting cards, ceramics, and delicious treats this Small Business Saturday from the vendors at QED’s Holiday Bazaar. You will receive a free souvenir tote when you buy from a vendor and an Admit Two pass for a future show when you purchase from QED.

12 to 5 p.m. at QED Astoria [27-16 23rd Ave., Astoria, www.Qedastora.com]. Free.

Historic New York: The Hell Gate Waterway

Rangers will lead you on a tour of Astoria Park and other events influenced by the Hell Gate Channel. This contains some of the deepest water in New York Harbor.

1 to 2:30 p.m. at Astoria Park [19th Street and Hoyt Avenue, Astoria, www.Nycgovparks.org]. Free.

Workshop Mornings at MoMI

All visitors are welcome to explore and make art — and everything is led by Museum educators. Please make your reservation ahead of time. A light breakfast will be provided.

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Museum of the Moving Image [36-01 35th Ave., Astoria, www.movingimage.us]. $5 per person (Free for children under 3 and Museum members at the Film Lover level and above).

Sunday, Dec. 1

Ranger’s Choice The World’s Fair Adventure Quest

Follow rangers through Flushing Meadows Corona Park to learn more about the World’s Fair and explore the park. This event is part scavenger hunt and part walking tour, with photo clues and searches to challenge all visitors!

10 to 11:30 a.m. at Unisphere [Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Corona, www.Nycgovparks.org]. Free.

Still Beginning- The 30th Annual Day With(out) Art

Queens Museum will partner with Visual AIDS to bring Still Beginning to their space. This program will include seven videos that deal with different aspects of the AIDS crisis in a wide range of communities.

3 to 5 p.m. at Flushing Meadows Corona Park [New York City Building, Corona, www.Queensmuseum.org]. Free.

Adult Mental Health First Aid Training

Learn how to help someone 18 years of age or older who is having an emotional crisis or has signs of a mental illness with this interactive course. You will receive a city certificate of participation.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Flux Factory [39-31 29th St., Long Island City, www.fluxfactory.org]. Free.

Story Slam: Getting Dark

Tell your real life story and listen to others tell theirs with this late night open mic. The theme for this week is “Getting Dark.”

8:30 to 10 p.m. at QED Astoria [27-16 23rd Ave., Astoria, www.Qedastora.com]. $5.

Open Studio: Clay

Get hands on experience creating clay art through this family class! Children ages 2 to 11 are welcome!

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum [9-01 33rd Road (at Vernon Boulevard), Long Island City. www.Noguchi.org]. Free with Museum admission.