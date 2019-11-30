Driver fatally strikes pedestrian on Roosevelt Avenue in Woodside

A driver fatally struck a woman who was attempting to cross the street on Roosevelt Avenue in Woodside on Friday, according to authorities.

Police responded to a call of a pedestrian struck at 65-06 Roosevelt Ave. at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 29. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered 49-year-old Choekyi Norzom, of Woodside, lying on the road with trauma to her body.

EMS arrived and transported Norzom to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst where she was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 70-year-old man was driving a 2002 Ford van southbound on 65th Street. When he attempted to make a left onto Roosevelt Avenue, he struck Norzom, who was walking in the crosswalk from north to south across Roosevelt Avenue.

The driver remained on the scene and was not arrested. The investigation is ongoing.