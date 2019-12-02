Cops searching for crook who robbed an Astoria deli and ran off with cash

The NYPD is searching for a man who robbed an Astoria deli and took off with cash from the register last month.

According to police, at 6:10 p.m. on Nov. 20, an unknown man entered the deli, located at 35-14 28th Ave., while simulating like he had a firearm in his jacket pocket. The suspect then went behind the counter and demanded money from the 48-year-old employee.

The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene westbound on 28th Avenue with $750 in cash. The employee was not injured as a result of the incident.

On Dec. 1, the NYPD released video of the suspect taken from nearby surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.