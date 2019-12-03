Woman dies of injuries one week after being hit by car while crossing a Flushing street

A woman died of her injuries on Monday after she was hit by a car while crossing the street in Flushing one week earlier.

Police say that at 5:15 on Nov. 25, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck on 162nd Street near 46th Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 69-year-old Adela Hernandez lying in the roadway with trauma throughout her body.

An investigation found that Hernandez was trying to cross 162nd Street midblock when she was struck by a 2018 Subaru Impreza, operated by a 41-year-old man, traveling at that location.

EMS rushed Hernandez to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she ultimately died of her injuries on Dec. 2. The driver, who was not injured, remained at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.