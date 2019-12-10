Queens Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman talks passing bills, schools and growing up in Hollis on Power Women Podcast

On this edition of the Power Women podcast, Schneps Media President and Publisher Vicki Schneps, is joined by Queens Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman, who is currently running for Queens Borough President. Alicia talks about moving from London, England, to Hollis, Queens as a child, and the important role her parents and especially her mother played for her growing up. Alicia goes on to talk about what it’s like to be an Assembly Woman and the thrill of getting her first bill passed. Finally, Alicia talks about her vision for Queens schools and gives her best advice for our listeners, to always believe in yourself.

