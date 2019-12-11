Jamaica Center to celebrate the holiday season with annual tree lighting ceremony

Celebrate the holidays in downtown Jamaica with fun activities, giveaways and refreshments at the annual holiday celebration on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Cultural Collaborative Jamaica (CCJ) and the Jamaica Center Business Improvement District (JBID) in collaboration with several community stakeholders and businesses are inviting the southeast Queens community to the celebration with contests, children’s holiday workshops and gifts.

“We are excited to see how Holidays on the Avenue has grown each year with the help from several community stakeholders and businesses to support this community event,” said Tyra Emerson, executive director of CCJ. “Each year we look forward to lighting the Tree in Rufus King Park for all the community to enjoy that kicks off the official holiday in southeast Queens.”

The annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place in Rufus King Park at 6 p.m. at 150-29 Jamaica Ave. featuring Robbie Nova with songs from his Christmas album on Spotify.

On the same day, the Jamaica BID will reveal its new lighthearted shopping campaign targeted towards shoppers who have yet to complete their holiday purchases, entitled “Procrastination Station.” From Dec. 14-24, Jamaica BID will offer a slew of shopping support services crafted specifically with procrastinators in mind.

Customers shopping or dining at any business on Jamaica Avenue from Dec. 15-24 will be eligible to win one of 10 Jamaica Ave. seasonal swag bags packed with fun winter surprises and a gift card for extra shopping on the Avenue.

Downtown Jamaica’s seasonal fun kicks off with live music all along the avenue from the brass band, Underground Horns and a Snowman Meet ‘n’ Greet at Parsons Public Space. Area shoppers will be able to also snap a selfie in front of the Ugly Sweater Selfie Station at 159-26 Jamaica Ave. for a chance to win a prize. (12 p.m. to 2 p.m.)

Bring the kids for an amazing time of laughter, activities, and much more at the valued holiday traditions at the Children’s Workshops, at Grace Episcopal Church at 155-24 90th Ave. and Parsons Boulevard. Create holiday pomander ornaments at King Manor Museum, readings and book giveaways, with South Jamaica Reads and face painting with Queens Public Library. Make your own holiday crafts with the Department of Parks and Recreations and see a special holiday dance performance by the Edge School of the Arts (ESOTA). Adults will make a Vision Board for 2020 and there will be holiday raffles. (2 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

Parents wishing to receive a gift for their child (ages 1 to 13) from Santa Claud and the DEAR Mascot, must register in advance at HolidaysontheAvenue2019.eventbrite.com or call (718) 526-8700. All children must be present to receive a gift from Santa and gifts are available on a first-come, first serve basis.