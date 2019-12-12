Water main break in Far Rockaway causes street flooding and traffic delays

Crews are on scene investigating the cause of a water main break in Far Rockaway early Thursday morning.

According to the FDNY, the call came in at around 2 a.m. on Dec. 12 about a water main break in the vicinity of Beach Channel Drive and Beach 81st Street. A report from the Citizen App indicated that the flooding caused a sinkhole, resulting in a vehicle falling in.

Due to the flooding, drivers can expect traffic delays and emergency personnel in the area. An emergency shutdown is in effect and residents are experiencing low water pressure.

The Department of Environmental Protection is currently on scene investigating the cause of the break.