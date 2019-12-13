Armed crooks steal electronics and valuables in pair of robberies in Jamaica: NYPD

Cops are looking for a duo who are believed to be behind a pair of armed robberies in Jamaica.

According to police, at 9:40 p.m. on Nov. 10, a 26-year-old woman and 24-year-old man were walking in front of Walkway’s Grocery store, located at 88-28 150th St., when they were approached by two unknown men. The first suspect pulled out a black firearm while the second suspect the victim’s wallet and two iPhone 10Rs. The pair then fled the scene southbound on Hillside Avenue.

The suspects struck again on Dec. 1. At 2:55 a.m. that day, a 24-year-old man was walking in the vicinity of 139th Street and Archer Avenue when he was approached by the suspects, who were simulating like they had firearms in their jackets. The first suspect stated, “Give us the stuff and you won’t get hurt!”, as the second suspect took the victim’s watch, necklace and bracelet. Both men were last seen fleeing on foot to parts unknown.

No injuries were reported as a result of each incident.

On Dec. 13, the NYPD released photos and video of the suspects. The video depicts the suspects walking nearby the first incident before it took place.

The first suspect, described as a man with a medium complexion, was last seen wearing a black hooded winter jacket, black pants and black shoes. The second suspect, described as a man with a goatee and a dark complexion, was last seen wearing eye glasses, a green Nike hooded sweatshirt, green sweatpants, black jacket with brown sleeves with a picture on the black, a brown baseball cap and black sneakers. The NYPD also released a photo fo the second suspect riding the Q43 bus heading southbound on Hillside Avenue.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.