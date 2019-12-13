Here are 10 things to do in Queens this weekend!

Friday, Dec. 13

Hello Panda Festival

The city’s inaugural Hello Panda Festival touches down in the “World’s Borough” this weekend, when more than 120 massively illuminated and handcrafted lanterns will be on display, and guests will get to enjoy great food provided by 30 magnificent vendors.

Hello Panda is open seven days a week from 5 to 10 p.m., Dec. 6 to Jan. 26, 2020. Ticket prices range from $22 to $28 minus tax and service fees. For more information, visit www.hellopandafest.com or follow @hellopandafest on Instagram and Twitter and Facebook.

Arts, Culture & Fun: Make Your Mark — Printmaking Workshop

Artist Sonomi Kobayashi will lead this printmaking workshop that teaches without press techniques. You are welcome to bring your own photo to work from, but all other supplies will be provided.

6 to 8 p.m. at the Al Oerter Recreation Center [131-40 Fowler Ave., Corona, nycgovparks.org] Free.

Free Friday Nights

Enter the Museum of the Moving Image’s gallery for free and experience its ongoing exhibits. Stop by the museum’s cafe, and shop in the museum shop as well!

4 to 8 p.m. at the Museum of the Moving Image [36-01 35th Ave., Astoria, movingimage.us]. Free

Saturday, Dec. 14

Nature Exploration Hike

Unplug for a bit with a hike led by an Urban Park Ranger. Wear comfortable shoes and prepare to see some of Queens’ hidden gems!

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Francis Lewis Park [Third Avenue and Whitestone Expressway Entrance, College Point, nycgovparks.org] Free.

Winter Wellness: Syrups & Salves

Learn about immunity-boosting herbs and how to make herbal remedies. You’ll make you own topical salve and herb-infused syrup to bring home with you for the winter months.

2 to 4 p.m. at the Queens Botanical Garden [43-50 Main St., Flushing, queensbotanical.org] $30 non-member/$25 member.

Navidad: A Mexican-American Christmas

This performance will follow the life of a young person who is caught between their family’s past in Mexico and their current life in New York City. Mariachi music and Aztec-inspired dance will mix with the “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” and Christmas carols to showcase the fusion of two cultures.

2 p.m. at the Queens Theatre [14 United Nations Avenue South in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Corona, queenstheatre.org] $30.

Hands-On at Noguchi: Shaping Soft Stone

Learn how Isamu Noguchi crafted his stone works that are displayed in the galleries. Then, have your own turn at the basic techniques involved in carving soft stone in the studio.

6 to 10 p.m. at The Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum [9-01 33rd Rd., Long Island City, noguchi.org]

Sunday, Dec. 15

Chanukah Festival and Winter Celebration

Celebrate Chanukah and the winter season with arts and crafts, games, balloons, face-painting and bounce houses. There will also be entertainment and snacks for purchase.

1 to 3 p.m. at Commonpoint Queens Central Queens [67-09 108th St., Forest Hills, commonpointqueens.org] $5 for child 2 and older; $15 max per family.

Volunteer Landscaping at the Ridgewood Reservoir

Work with NYC H2O and NYC Parks Department to help remove invasive plants from Ridgewood Reservoir. You will specifically help remove mugwort on the causeway between basins 2 and 3 to keep the 175 species of plants healthy.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ridgewood Reservoir [58-2 Vermont Pl., Glendale, nych2o.org] Free.

Curator-led Tour of “Theater of Operations”

Chief Curator Peter Eleey will lead this tour of the “Theater of Operations: The Gulf Wars 1991-2011” exhibit. He will provide his own insight into the different artists and works displayed.

3 to 4 p.m. at MoMA PS1 [22-25 Jackson Ave., Long Island City, moma.org] Free with admission.