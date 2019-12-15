Four sought for shots fired at a moving car on a Ridgewood street: NYPD

Police are looking to track down four individuals connected to a recent shooting on a Ridgewood block.

The NYPD released video footage of the quartet linked to the gun play that occurred at 1:32 a.m. on Nov. 22 in the area of Wyckoff Avenue and Covert Street.

The video footage below shows two of the individuals running after a white sedan traveling westbound on Covert Street toward Irving Avenue. One of the man can be seen firing several shots from a handgun as the car speeds away.

No injuries were reported, and the car itself was not hit by the gunfire, police sources said. However, it’s not yet clear as to why the suspect opened fire in the first place.

The four suspects are seen in the video entering a store near where the shooting occurred. The first to walk in the door is a woman with dark hair who wore a red jacket, black sweatpants and dark-colored boots.

Police described the other perpetrators as men. One wore a black jacket, black pants, a black do-rag and headphones; the second suspect wore a black jacket with a hood, black sweat pants and blue-and-white sneakers; and the third perpetrator wore a dark-colored jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.