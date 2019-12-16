Ridgewood’s Evil Twin is brewing up coffee, tea, hot chocolate and pastries in its newly opened cafe

Evil Twin‘s brewing up more than just beer!

The Ridgewood taproom has partnered with local roasters to offer customers a hot cup o’ joe and tea.

The recently opened cafe space is located along the marble bar within the glass paneled greenhouse, and will provide an array of seasonal coffee flavors as well as tea. Evil Twin partnered with Sey Coffee, a Bushwick-based micro-roasting company, to bring customers some of the finest and carefully treated coffee in the city. The two will be working together to create a “unique and exclusive coffee blend” that will be available for retail purchase in the future.

Additionally, Evil Twin partnered with In Pursuit of Tea to provide tea options and Mast Brothers Chocolate for their hot chocolate offerings — with cocoa sourced from Africa through Kokoa Kamila.

If that’s not enough, a variety of pastries will also be available to compliment your warm drink from L’imprimerie, a French bakery on Myrtle Avenue. L’imprimerie specialize in small batch breads and pastries using local and organic ingredients.

This is just another way Evil Twin explores collaborations with local vendors. Evil Twin Coffee will be open seven days a week, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Evil Twin is located at 1616 George Street between Cypress Ave and Wyckoff Ave in Ridgewood.

For more information, you can reach Evil Twin via email at info@eviltwin.dk.