QNS helps to spread holiday cheer with LeFrak City toy giveaway

For the second year in a row, QNS joined forces with the Foundation for Sustainable Community Development Initiative (FSCDI) to host a holiday toy giveaway at the Queens Public Library in LeFrak City on Dec. 17.

The cheerful event brought together 210 children and 63 parents who got to take home presents and take pictures with Santa Claus, according to Friends of the Library at LeFrak City President Sylvia M. Martin.

“On behalf of the Foundation for Sustainable Community Development Initiative, I want to seize this opportunity to thank [the library] for allowing us to do this two years in a row,” FSCDI’s CEO George Onuorah during the event. “One of the passions I have is to help the community to make sure that our kids have good education and discipline.”

Onuorah, a long-time resident of LeFrak City, also gave “special thanks” to Victoria Schneps, president of Schneps Media.

“Vicki has been supportive of this program for two years,” Onuorah said. “Santa Claus and some of the toys were to her credit.”

Greg Gao, manager of LeFrak City’s library, thanked FSCDI for their continuous support and care for the kids in the community.

“As far as I know, this is the second time this year that they have come to help the community, especially the kids, to grow,” Gao said. “Last time we had a back to school give away, and this time it’s to celebrate the holiday with the community [all] together with friends and you, the kids.”