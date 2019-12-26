Mystery surrounds death of woman who was found unconscious in an Astoria apartment

The NYPD is investigating the death of a woman who was found inside an Astoria apartment on Christmas Eve.

Police say that at 1:20 p.m. on Dec. 24, officers from the 114th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious woman inside an apartment on 24th Street near 35th Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found the 28-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive, with no obvious signs of trauma.

EMS responded to location and declared dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

At this time, the NYPD does not suspect any criminality in this case. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.