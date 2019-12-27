Here are 10 things to do in Queens this weekend!

Friday, Dec. 27

Hello Panda Festival

The city’s inaugural Hello Panda Festival touches down in the “World’s Borough” this weekend, when more than 120 massively illuminated and handcrafted lanterns will be on display, and guests will get to enjoy great food provided by 30 magnificent vendors.

Hello Panda is open seven days a week from 5 to 10 p.m., Dec. 6 to Jan. 26, 2020. Ticket prices range from $22 to $28 minus tax and service fees. For more information, visit www.hellopandafest.com or follow @hellopandafest on Instagram and Twitter and Facebook.

Gingerbread Lane 2019 Workshops

Make your own gingerbread house in the style of Chef Jon Lovitch, the artist behind the GingerBread Lane exhibit. Materials, including icing, gingerbread pieces, and candy, will be provided.

10:30 a.m. at the New York Hall of Science [47-01 111th St., Corona, nysci.org] Admission: $15

End of the Line Comedy

Watch some of New York City’s favorite comedians take the stage, including Dan Lamorte, Tony Brooklyn, Nataly Aukar, Shari Diaz, and Patrick Holbert.

9:30 to 11 p.m. at QED Astoria [27-16 23rd Ave., Astoria, qedastora.com] Admission: $10

The Very Nice Mic

Yoshiko Watson will host this mic filled with three-minute jokes.

8 p.m. at The Creek and the Cave [10-93 Jackson Ave., Long Island City, creeklic.com] Admission: Free

Saturday, Dec. 28

Harrison Kealy

Experience live music from Harrison Kealy at the Beer Garden at Bohemian Hall.

6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Bohemian Hall [Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden, 29-19 24th Ave., Astoria, bohemianhall.com]

Christmas Past and Presents

Experience the magic of Christmas with holiday lights and stations at the Shops at Atlas Park.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Shops at Atlas Park [Next to the Queens Public Library, shopsatatlaspark.com] Admission: $10 ages 3 and up

Musical Bubble Mother Goose Storytime

Toddlers up to age five are welcome to come and participate in interactive finger plays. Don’t miss the music, bubbles, and toys!

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Queens Public Library [60-05 Main St., Flushing, queenslibrary.org] Admission: Free

Sunday, Dec. 29

Food Drive to Support Queens College Food Pantry

Drop off non-perishable goods at the Farm Store this giving season. Please bring in diverse food from oatmeal to beans to pasta, to help the Queens College Food Pantry.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Queens County Farm Museum [73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park, queensfarm.org]Admission: Free

Repeater’s Top 10 Countdown of 2019

Recap 2019 with music podcast Repeater’s hosts Evan Forde Barden and Patrick Cartelli. Purchase tickets before and you will be entered to win a vinyl from Astoria’s HiFi Records & Cafe.

7 to 8:30 p.m. at QED Astoria [27-16 23rd Ave., Astoria, qedastora.com] Admission: $7

Monday, Dec. 30

Getting Ready for NYE in NYC

Paint a New Years Eve inspired piece at this event that features a Happy Half Hour.

7 to 9 p.m. at Queens Forest Hills [97-14 Metropolitan Ave., Forest Hills] Admission: $39