Gun-toting crook takes off with $100 in cash after robbing a grocery store in Astoria: NYPD

Cops are looking for a crook who robbed an Astoria grocery store employee at gunpoint on Friday evening.

According to police, at 6:44 p.m. on Dec. 27, an unknown man entered a grocery store located on 31st Street near 38th Avenue. Once inside, the suspect approached a 58-year-old store employee who was at the register, pulled out a firearm and demanded cash and the employee’s wallet.

The victim handed over $100 from the register and the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

On Dec. 28, the NYPD released a photo of the suspect taken from surveillance footage.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.