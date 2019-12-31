Bayside Supercuts location closes shop on Bell Boulevard

Another Bayside business fell to the wayside as New York property taxes continue to rise.

This time, the northeast Queens neighborhood said goodbye to the Supercuts salon at 41-04 Bell Blvd. News of the chain hair salon’s closure broke on the Bayside community Facebook page earlier this week.

“We spoke with Don, the owner of the franchise who said it wasn’t so much the rent, but the recent rise of imposed taxes that don’t take the small businessman into account that was the defining factor,” said Gregg Sullivan, founder of BaysideLiveTv.

Franchise owners Barbara Burdzy and Dan Raghoonundon bought the salon in August 2015 and had future plans to expand the business.

According to Department of Finance records, the property tax on the building where Supercuts is located rose by nearly $29,000 over 10 years. Annual property tax in 2009 was $80,227 versus $109,063 in 2019.

Bayside Village BID Director Christine Silletti said that when the franchise owners’ lease ended, the property owner said they had “other plans for the space.”

Silletti added the the Supercuts stylists have a “partnership with another hair salon” and plan to move there.

Founders Frank Emmett and Geoffrey Rappaport started Supercuts in 1975. The pair opened their first location in California as a quick alternative to high-end salons and smaller neighborhood barber shops.

Emmett and Rappaport developed a 20-minute haircutting technique that allowed them to offer quick, inexpensive haircuts to their customers. Patrons can get a haircut without booking an appointment and choose services for a tailored experience.

Today, Regis Corp. owns Supercuts in addition to several other haircutting and styling franchises in the United States. There are currently 2,369 Supercuts franchises across the country and 140 outside of the U.S.