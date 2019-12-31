Man punches and kicks victim in the face before fleeing on the 7 train in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Cops are looking for a man who attacked someone at a Jackson Heights train station over the weekend.

According to police, at 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 28, a 54-year-old man was standing on the 7 train platform in the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street subway station when he was approached by an unknown man. The suspect proceeded to punch and kick the victim in his face.

The suspect then fled the station in a northbound 7 train. The victim suffered lacerations and bleeding to the face and was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst by EMS.

On Dec. 31, the NYPD released photos and surveillance video of the suspect taken from the subway station:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.