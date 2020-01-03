Flushing resident known for his community service dies at 73

Marc Schiffman, a community volunteer known for his work in Queens, died on Dec. 24 at his home in Flushing. He was 73.

Schiffman was a resident of Queens for more than 50 years, having lived in Rego Park, Astoria, and Flushing. He was an active member of several civic and fraternal organizations, including the Knights of Pythias (where he was a 50 year veteran), the FDR Democratic Club of Queens, and the Community Board.7

He had previously served on the boards of Flushing Hospital and the Mitchell-Linden Tenants Association. Additionally, Schiffman worked with the Board of Elections for more than 15 years, becoming an elections supervisor, where he often worked 13 hours on election days to ensure a smooth experience for Queens voters.

Schiffman was an avid Mets fan, having a season ticket package for the last few years and attending games with his family. He was thrilled when he was able to go to the World Series in 2015, though he wished the outcome could have been different.

Schiffman is survived by his wife of 48 years, Eileen Schiffman, his two daughters, Sherri Feldman and Rachel Schiffman, his son-in-law Michael Feldman, his grandchildren Joshua and Claire Feldman, his sister Jackie Miller, brother-in-law Paul Miller, and nephew Ian Miller.