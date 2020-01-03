Rockaway man arrested and charged in December shooting that left a man dead

A Rockaway man was arrested and charged this week in the December killing of Dion Gumby.

An ongoing investigation led to the arrest of 33-year-old Michael Hall, who was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon on Jan. 2.

Hall allegedly shot Gumby, 45, multiple times on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Police responded to a report of the crime at 87-15 Rockaway Beach Blvd., where they discovered Gumby with gunshot wounds to his torso and arms. EMS transported Gumby, who lived in Rockaway, to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police could not confirm if Hall and Gumby knew each other prior to the incident.

