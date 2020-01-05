Cops release video of suspect stealing a purse from an unattended wheelchair in a Jamaica clothing store

Cops are looking for a crook who was caught on camera stealing a woman’s purse from her wheelchair at a Jamaica clothing store.

According to police, at 1:50 p.m. on Dec. 31, a 32-year-old woman entered a fitting room at a Burlington store, located at 160-08 Jamaica Ave., to try on clothes. While she was in the dressing room, an unknown woman walked up to her wheelchair — which was sitting unattended outside of the dressing room — and stole the victim’s pocketbook.

The suspect then fled the scene with the pocketbook, which contained the victim’s cellphone, credit cards, and keys, in an unknown direction.

On Jan. 3, the NYPD released video of the suspect at the store committing the aforementioned crime:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.