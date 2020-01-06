Employees of Murray Hill AT&T grab teen attempting to rob store, another suspect remains at large: NYPD

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy after he was grabbed by AT&T store employees who were attempting to stop the teen from stealing cellphones from a Murray Hill store on Sunday.

The teen and an accomplice entered the tech shop at 150-19 Northern Blvd., at around 6:30 p.m. on, Jan. 5, according to authorities. The pair began to grab merchandise from the store when they were spotted by store employees, police said.

Officers responded to the robbery around 6:45 p.m. only to find store employees holding one of the suspects and waiting for the cops. The other suspect escaped on foot, according to authorities.

Police charged the teen with two counts of robbery, assault and criminal possession of a controlled substance. The identity of the 17-year-old is being withheld because of his age.

The unknown male accomplice is still being sought by police. At this time, the NYPD could not provide a description for the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.