Cops looking for thief who snatched a purse inside Forest Hills subway station

The NYPD is looking for a man who snatched a woman’s purse inside a Forest Hills subway station last month.

At 4:20 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, the alleged thief approached a 24-year-old woman as she exited the 75th Avenue subway station on the E/F line. He quickly and forcibly grabbed the woman’s purse and ran off, according to the NYPD.

The purse contained jewelry and credit cards — an estimated value of $5,000, police say.

A police investigation later found that the man attempted to use the stolen credit cards to purchase merchandise from a Manhattan video game store in Union Square around 10:30 a.m., the same day. The suspect was caught on camera while browsing the store.

The suspect, believed to be between the ages of 25 and 35, was last seen wearing a dark cap, an orange and black coat and dark pants, according to the police.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.