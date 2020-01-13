Swastikas found inside vandalized car in Fresh Meadows: NYPD

Police are investigating an anti-Semitic incident in Fresh Meadows, where swastikas were discovered written on the inside of a car that had been broken into and vandalized this weekend.

The crime, reported to the police around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, is being investigated as a hate crime incident, according to the NYPD. In addition to the swastikas, the vandals wrote foul language on the seats of the car, which was discovered at 76-22 173rd St., according to authorities.

In response to the incident, Governor Andrew Cuomo directed the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist in the investigation.

“I am disgusted by the reports of swastikas and hateful language found written inside a car that was broken into in Queens this morning,” Cuomo said. “These blatant anti-Semitic acts are meant to instill fear and feed the cancer of hate that has become pervasive across this nation in recent years.”

Despite overall crime hitting a record low in 2019, hate crimes were on the rise this past year. Anti-Semitic hate crimes were the driver for the increase, according to the NYPD.

“The targeted attacks on Jews is escalating at an alarming rate and has reared its ugly head in our backyard overnight,” said Assemblymember Daniel Rosenthal. “We will not submit to this tightening clench of hate, and we will not stop fighting until Jewish New Yorkers are able to feel safe in our own neighborhoods and homes again.”

Yet another antisemitic attack. This time in our own backyard. We must be able to feel safe in our neighborhoods. We must do more. This trajectory is unsustainable and unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/TXzX2RAzuh — Daniel Rosenthal (@DanRosenthalNYC) January 13, 2020

The hate crime comes as Queens residents continue their fight against the recent spate of anti-Semitic attacks.

Several hundred people jammed into MacDonald Park on Sunday, where Jewish leaders and representatives of various faiths demonstrated a united stance against hate and anti-Semitism.