Cops seek suspects in connection with South Ozone Park home break-ins

Police are searching for several individuals wanted in connection with two burglaries in South Ozone Park this past weekend.

At some time between 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, and 5 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, the unidentified thieves made their way into a private residence in the vicinity of 133rd Street and Sutter Avenue through an unlocked front window, cops said. The individuals took off with a television and approximately $200.

The second incident occurred between 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, and 1 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, when the burglars broke into a private home — also in the vicinity of 133rd Street and Sutter Avenue — through an unlocked side door, according to the police. The thieves took two cans of cold soda and nothing else, according to authorities.

Police obtained surveillance photos and video from the second incident.

The investigation into the burglaries is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.