Northwell Health acquires Queens Medical onocology practice increasing outpatient cancer services for residents

Queens Medical Associates (QMA), has joined The Northwell Health Cancer Institute, increasing access to outpatient cancer services for Queens residents.

QMA has been caring for patients in greater Queens for nearly 20 years at 176-60 Union Tpke., Suite 360, in Fresh Meadows, and at additional locations in Astoria, Elmhurst, Flushing, Jackson Heights, Rego Park and Woodside. It is staffed by top physicians specializing in medical oncology/hematology as well as supportive oncology and palliative care.

“We are pleased to welcome Queens Medical Associates as our newest medical oncology and hematology practice into the Northwell family,” said Richard Barakat, MD, physician-in-chief and director of the Northwell Health Cancer Institute, and senior vice president of the health system’s Cancer Service Line. “For decades, QMA’s highly regarded physicians and staff have provided top-notch cancer services to patients in the diverse communities they serve.”

“We look forward to closely partnering with our colleagues of this outstanding practice, with the joint goal of strengthening our efforts in cancer prevention, screening, diagnosis and treatment, while increasing access to care in Queens,” Barakat added.

Working collaboratively to provide the highest-quality cancer care, QMA is staffed by full time pharmacists, registered nurses, physician assistants, medical assistants, nurse navigators, infusion nurse technicians, laboratory technicians, research staff and financial counselors.

QMA offers cancer care that is cutting-edge and compassionate, treating 10,000 patients annually with various cancers and blood disorders. Queens Medical Associates is one of only five New York City participants in the Oncology Care Model, which is a pilot program designed to provide highly-coordinated care for Medicare patients.

The 18,000-square-foot facility houses an onsite infusion center, oral medication dispensing unit and laboratory. The practice and infusion center reflects the community’s diversity and offers native speaker communications to patients and family members.

Team members are organized in language-based groups fluent in English, Spanish, Chinese, Korean, Russian, Hindi and Bengali. Additionally, the staff speaks over 30 languages and dialects.

Services offered at QMA include: Targeted therapies; Immunotherapy; Infusion services for non-cancer conditions such as Crohn’s disease, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and organ transplants; Clinical trials; and Support services including supportive oncology program, nurse navigation, social work, care coordination and support groups.

QMA physicians join more than 4,000 physicians who are members of the health system’s medical group, Physician Partners, and have access to its wide-ranging specialists.

The Cancer Institute provides QMA seamless integration with Northwell’s world-class hospitals, innovative treatments and leading cancer specialists of all types. In addition, Northwell diagnoses and treats 16,000 patients annually, more New Yorkers than any other provider in the state.

QMA has access to Northwell services such as the emergency department, inpatient oncology, surgical specialists, imaging (radiology) and other care at nearby Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital, specialized care at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park and outpatient programs at the Center for Advanced Medicine in Lake Success.

Northwell’s Queens Radiation Center in Forest Hills offers state-of-the-art radiation therapy services.