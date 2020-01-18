Man burgles two Sunnyside homes in the same night: NYPD

Cops are searching for the man who they believe is responsible for two residential burglaries in Sunnyside.

Authorities say that the man used an open window to enter a home in the vicinity of 39th Avenue and 45th Street just after 7 p.m. on Jan. 14. Once inside, he grabbed a designer bag, Apple AirPods and a jewelry box before fleeing.

Later that night, at approximately 8 p.m., the crook entered a home near 45th Street and Skillman Avenue. Once inside, he snatched a designer bag before running off, according to authorities. Police recovered the stolen jewelry from the first location inside of this residence.

The suspect is described as Hispanic and was last seen wearing all black.

Police released surveillance video and a photograph that were obtained from the first incident.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.