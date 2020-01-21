Thief robs teen on A train in Far Rockaway: NYPD

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a 17-year-old on an A train last month in Far Rockaway.

Around 6 p.m. on Dec. 16, an unidentified man sat down next to the teen on an A train approaching the Beach 36th Street subway station. Once the train pulled into the station, the man told the boy he had a gun and demanded the boy hand over his property, according to police.

The boy complied, and the man made off with a cell phone and $20, according to authorities. The 17-year-old was not harmed as a result of the incident.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.