Reporters in Manhattan were not letting Governor Andrew Cuomo walk away without a comment Thursday after news broke of New York City Transit President Andy Byford’s resignation.

Cuomo was held to account for speculation that he over-stepped his role as governor – as pointed out in a resignation letter from Byford three months ago, which Byford later rescinded – by repeatedly assuring the press he was not on bad terms with the transit guru at any point in his two-year tenure.