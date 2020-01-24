Man runs off with more than $500 in Ridgewood bank robbery

Cops are searching for the man who forced a teller to fork over hundreds of dollars in a bank robbery in Ridgewood on Thursday.

Police said the suspect walked into Popular Bank — located at 918 Seneca Ave. — at around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 and handed a bank teller a note demanding money. The teller complied and give more than $500 to the robber, who fled the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.