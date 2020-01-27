Forbes names resident at Tech Incubator at Queens College to 30 Under 30 list

Forbes recently named an entrepreneur and resident at the Tech Incubator at Queens College (TIQC) to its 30 Under 30 – Enterprise Technology 2020 list.

The Flushing college announced that Forbes included 28-year-old Sascha Eder on this year’s list, which identifies individuals who “transform business through machine intelligence.”

Eder was one of the first two entrepreneurs to take up resident at TIQC and is also the co-founder of NewtonX, an “artificial intelligence-powered knowledge search engine” that matches clients to world-class investors, consultants and technology experts. The company identifies and contacts up to 80,000 “relevant” professionals a day and has raised $15 million in two rounds of funding.

“My warmest congratulations to Sascha Eder on being named one of Forbes 30 Under 30 technology entrepreneurs. Sascha immersed himself deeply in campus and community life by sharing his specialized knowledge with aspiring entrepreneurs,” said Queens College Interim President William Tramontano. “The relationship that we developed with Sascha as a mentor and instructor is just one of the benefits of having a tech incubator on campus.”

In 2017, Eder came to Queens College from Germany through the International Innovators Initiative (IN2NYC) and took up residence at the TIQC through January 2020. The New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) along with several CUNY colleges inaugurated the IN2NYC program in 2016 as a way to support foreign-born entrepreneurs in the city.

Since its creation, IN2NYC has served as mentors to students, created internship and job opportunities and contributed to academic research and curricula while building their businesses in tech incubators at participating CUNY campuses and New York University.

“At the Queens College incubator, I was able to refine my entrepreneurial skills by providing mentorship to students who wanted to launch their own ventures. I was a judge for the Queens Pitchfest and I taught entrepreneurial classes. I am honored that my entrepreneurial efforts have culminated in my inclusion in the Forbes 30 under 30,” said Eder.

Prior to co-creating NewtonX, Eder studied and earned degrees from the University of Mannheim in Germany, École des hautes études commerciales de Paris (HEC Paris), and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.