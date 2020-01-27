Police searching for man who masturbated on E train in Forest Hills

The NYPD is looking for a man who masturbated in front of a woman on an E train in Forest Hills last week.

Around 8:40 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 24, a 31-year-old woman was traveling on a north-bound E train when a man stood in front of her and began combing his beard with a knife as the train approached the Forest Hills station, according to authorities.

She then noticed that the man was touching his genitals over his pants. A few moments later, the man sat down next to the woman, put his hands in his pants and began to masturbate, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.