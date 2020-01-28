Bank robber strikes three times in Brooklyn and Queens: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man who robbed two banks and attempted to rob one more in Brooklyn and Queens.

The unidentified man successfully robbed two Popular Banks for about $2,500, according to police. He unsuccessfully attempted to rob a Bank of America.

On Monday, Jan. 13, around 9:30 a.m., the man approached a teller’s window at Popular Bank at 15 Graham Ave., Williamsburg, Brooklyn. He then passed the teller a note demanding money, according to the NYPD. The teller complied and the man made off with $2,000.

Ten days later, on Thursday, Jan. 23, around 2:30 p.m., the man passed a note to a teller at the Popular Bank at 918 Seneca Ave., Ridgewood, again demanding money, according to authorities. The teller handed over around $500 dollars and the male fled westbound on Myrtle Avenue.

On Monday, Jan. 27, around 2:30 p.m., the man passed a note demanding money to a teller at a Bank of America branch located at 386 Knickerbocker Ave., in Bushwick, Brooklyn, according to the authorities. In this case, the teller did not comply and the man fled in an unknown direction.

No one was hurt as a result of any of the robberies. The man was caught on surveillance video during the attempted robbery in Bushwick.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.