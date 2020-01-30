Jamaica Estates homes offer the most bang for your buck: Report

Donald Trump’s childhood neighborhood now boasts some of the best deals on homes, according to a new report.

According to StreetEasy, Jamaica Estates homes offer the best price per square foot – the neighborhood’s median price per square foot was $255 in 2019, well below the Queens median of $495.

But even if the president’s childhood neighborhood doesn’t suit you, there are still plenty of places to get a bargain.

Queens’ median price per square foot of $495 in 2019 was almost half that of the city-wide median of $902. That makes Queens the second cheapest borough, just behind The Bronx, according to the report. And in general, Queens homes, regardless of their size, sold at a lower price than homes in other parts of the city in 2019. Last year, the median sales price in the borough was $560,000 which is 20 percent less than the city-wide average.

“Buyers seeking space are more likely to find the perfect fit for their needs and budget in Queens as opposed to Manhattan, where high prices result in a smaller range of home sizes to choose from,” said Nancy Wu, a StreetEasy economist.

The report mentions, though, that despite the relatively inexpensive price of homes in Queens, there are still some neighborhoods where the price tag on a home gets a little high.

The report found that a buyer could purchase five homes in Jamaica Estates for the price of one home in Long Island City, one of the more expensive neighborhoods in Queens.

Regardless, Wu says, there are choices for everyone in the World’s Borough.

“From studios in brand new high-rise buildings in Long Island City to single family homes in Jamaica Estates, there is plenty to choose from across sizes and budgets in Queens,” Wu said.